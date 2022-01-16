NFF Doesn’t Believe In Nigerian Coaches – Christian Chukwu

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Super Eagles coach, Christian Chukwu, on Sunday, stated that the present leadership of the Nigeria Football Federation does not believe in Nigerian coaches.

Chukwu disclosed this after the 3-1 win against Sudan in the Africa Cup of Nations by the Super Eagles led by Augustine Eguavoen on an interim basis.

“I can assure you that the present Nigeria Football Federation does not believe in Nigerian coaches,” the former player fondly told Channels Television’s Sunday Sports.

“I am happy with what Eguavoen is doing now. Within a short period, Eguaveon was given the job, you can see how he has turned the team around. Nigerian coaches can perform even better than foreign coaches but our federation doesn’t have respect for the Nigerian coaches,” he noted.

Heaping praises on the team, Chukwu expressed the belief that they are going to win the tournament if they continue with their present form.

“Based on what I have seen, I give thanks to Eguavoen. He has turned around the team. We are now playing as Nigerian Super Eagles. And if they continue this way, we are to win the cup at the end of the day.

“You can see attacking force in the team, unlike when Rohr was there. Our game has changed completely and if they continue like this, I can assure you we will get to the final and, if possible, lift the cup,” he added.