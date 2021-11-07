Niger State Demolishes Suspected Kidnapper’s House

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Niger State government has demolished the building of a suspected kidnapper, Mohammadu Umar, on Saturday at Nakagbe in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Emmanuel Umaru, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, told newsmen in Minna on Saturday that the suspect used proceeds of kidnap and other crimes to buy the house.

He explained that the suspect who is currently in the custody of security operatives was one of those behind Monday’s kidnap of two professors and four of their family members at the University of Abuja.

He added that security agencies already identified Umar as prime suspect in the abduction.

The commissioner said that the suspect’s confessional statement led to the rescue of the kidnap victims and members of their families.

“We will not allow kidnappers, bandits or any criminal to make our state a safe haven,’’ he said.

Umaru called on residents to be vigilant and be security conscious and to also report strange movements to security agencies.

The commissioner said that the state government along with security agencies had already mapped out a comprehensive security strategy to flush out all criminals from the state.

“We will give all the necessary support to the police and other security agencies in the on-going fight against banditry, kidnapping and other crimes.

“We have already reached out to traditional rulers and other stakeholders to support security agencies with intelligence information that could aid in apprehending miscreants,’’ he said.

The commissioner appealed to residents not to hesitate to report any person or group of people with questionable character to the nearest security agency for prompt action.

NAN
























