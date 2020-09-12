Gana: Benue Governor Calls For Release Of 40 Repentant Militias

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, has enjoined the military to release the 40 repentant militias arrested and imprisoned after killing Terwase Akwaza, alias Gana.

Ortom also enjoined the military to also release some official vehicles that were confiscated.

African Examiner had initially reported the death of Gana who was shot dead by the military.

Governor Ortom, speaking to newsmen stated that the call for the release of the repentant militias was necessary for the amnesty programme to continue.

He said: “It is the resolve of this meeting, the expanded State Security Council meeting that the repentant youths who were arrested by the military should be released so that they will continue from where they were coming to receive their amnesty and they were arrested.

“Also, items that were confiscated, we are also appealing to the military to return them. Some of those vehicles were hired; some are official vehicles to our government officials. Some other things are documents. We appeal that all these be returned to us.”

African Examiner reports that the military had claimed that Gana died after a gun battle but Governor Ortom stated that soldiers took him from a government’s convoy and killed him.

