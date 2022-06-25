Nigeria Army Set To Hold Annual Celebrations In Imo

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – All is now set for the Nigerian Army Day celebration’s, (NADCEL), an annual event aimed at showcasing the commitment of the Security outfit over the years, as a professional responsive force.

The event for year 2022 is scheduled to hold in Owerri, the Imo State capital from 29th, June to 6th July.

According to a statement issued weekend, by the Director, Army public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, “the theme for this year’s NADCEL is

“Repositioning the (NA) in the Joint Operations Environment: A Panacea for Success in Addressing Contemporary Security Challenges”.

He said “Activities lined up for the weeklong event include; Chief of Army Staff Press Briefing, Jumaat prayers, Interdenominational service, commissioning of Civil-Military Cooperation’s cum Quick Impact Projects, NADCEL Lecture, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Awards and Parade among others.

“Consequently, residents of Imo state and particularly within Owerri, would witness increased movement of troops and military equipment for the ceremony.

“The good people of Imo state are therefore, advised not to panic but remain calm and go about their normal activities peacefully” the Army Spokesman stated.