Nigeria Customs Records 3,555 Seizures In 2024-C-G

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it recorded 3,555 seizures in 2024 with a 100.92 percent increase in the Duty Paid Value (DPV) of seizures from ₦17.56 billion in 2023, to ₦35.29 billion in 2024.

The Comptroller-General (C-G) of NCS, Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Adeniyi said that the seizures, with a Cost, Insurance, and Freight (CIF) value of ₦28.46 billion and a total duty of ₦6.83 billion, illustrated the scale of attempted economic sabotage prevented by the service.

“Particularly noteworthy, were the seizures of arms and ammunition, including 900 arms and 113,472 rounds of ammunition and the interception of narcotics and other illicit drugs.

“Resulting in 105 seizures across various forms that was aided by the declaration of a state of emergency at our major entry points.

“The service also intercepted unauthorized pharmaceutical products, with 40 seizures including 175,676 pieces and 6,271 cartons of various medicaments valued at ₦3.04 billion, protecting public health from potentially dangerous counterfeit drugs.

“The service’s enforcement activities also revealed evolving patterns in environmental and wildlife crimes, with 76 seizures of animal/wildlife products valued at ₦5.93 billion.

“We also maintained vigilance over trade-sensitive goods, as evidenced by the seizure of 183,527 bags of rice,“ he said.

He said the seizures were made of other restricted items including 3,785 bales of textiles valued at ₦945.9 million, and various quantities of footwear, beverages, and other consumer goods.

The CG said that the seizures were aimed at protecting local industries and supporting the government’s economic diversification agenda.

According to the Adeniyi, the service also recorded 397 seizures of vehicles valued at ₦5.64 billion, and is determined to continue enforcing import regulations and protecting government revenue.

He said that the sophistication of smuggling networks necessitated an upgrade in enforcement strategies, including the launch of Operation Whirlwind with support from the Office of the National Security Adviser

He said the operation was also supported by the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), under the Nigeria Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPC Ltd).

“This operation resulted in the seizure of significant quantities of petroleum products totaling 1,716,656 litres from saboteurs diverting petroleum products intended for home use to neighbouring countries.

“Most significantly, our enforcement activities have yielded 55 arrests of suspects currently under investigations as we continue to dismantle the criminal networks behind these activities,“ he said.

According to Adeniyi, in strengthening its enforcement capabilities, the service is expanding its technological infrastructure through the integration of geo-spatial technology and other cutting-edge solutions.

He said that these technological advancements, coupled with capacity building and enhanced intelligence gathering mechanisms, would significantly boost NCS`s surveillance and enforcement operations.

“The integration of these modern tools with our existing frameworks is a strategic investment in the future of customs enforcement, to ensure that we stay ahead of emerging threats as we continue to facilitate legitimate trade, “ he said. (NAN)