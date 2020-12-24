Nigeria To Publish Passport Details Of Travellers Who Evaded COVID-19 Test

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential task force (PTF) on COVID-19 has stated that it will soon publish the passport numbers of 100 travellers who refused to do the compulsory COVID-19 test after returning to the country.

The African Examiner recalls that travellers are mandated to run the test seven days after their arrival.

At its briefing on Thursday, the national coordinator of the PTF, Sani Aliyu, disclosed that the holders of the passports will be sanctioned from travelling for a minimum of six months for going against the test.

According to Aliyu, the visas of the foreigners who evaded the mandatory test would be revoked and the 100 affected persons have been contacted after they confirmed that that they failed to do the post-arrival test.

He said: “From now on, particularly for those coming from the UK and South Africa, we will pay special attention to these flights. If you do not do your day seven test, by day 10, you will automatically go onto the suspension list and your travel documents, your passport would be suspended for a minimum period of six months.

“If you carry a foreign passport, with a visa, we will revoke your visa. And because we are able to track a smaller group of persons than a large number of persons, which has always been the challenge we have, we are now able to enforce this, specifically for passengers coming from these routes until further notice.

“In addition to that, over this weekend, we will publish the first list of 100 passport numbers – Nigerian passport numbers – that will be suspended for six months. We’ve already contacted these passengers and we’ve confirmed that they have not had a COVID-19 PCR test. We will not be publishing names, but we will publish the passport numbers.”

