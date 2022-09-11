Nigerian Man Shot Dead, Few Days After Gaining U.S Citizenship

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A Nigerian man, Vincent Omalu, who just became a United States citizen this summer, has been reportedly shot dead in Northeast Baltimore, by a shooter who is now on the run.

According to available information, the victim was killed by a single bullet fired into his car from a silver Infiniti SUV. According to reports, City police are calling the Vincent Omalu’s murder, “random”.

However, the victim’s brother, Linus, who was with him at the time of the incident, , disputed the claim. Linus, speaking with local news channel, WJZ, stated that the shooting happened in East Northern Parkway which is west of the intersection with Fairdel Avenue in Northeast Baltimore.

According to him, Vincent and he were returning from a cultural meeting with other African immigrants when the shooting happened.

He said: “My brother is a very innocent guy. We go to work, come back. Stay with our family. I don’t know the reason why he shot him. I just want to ask him why he would shoot my brother.”

Linus stated that Vincent was behind the wheel when the sound of a gunshot cackled.

“When I heard that, I turned around to him immediately. I said, ‘You hear that?’” he said. Linus stated that he had to immediately take the wheel as he found out that his brother was hit and the vehicle lost control and crashed. The suspect drove off and has not been discovered.

Detective Donny Moses of the Baltimore City Police Department reacting said: “At this point, there’s nothing. It’s as if this vehicle just vanished and we know that’s not the case”.

Linus stated that his family has been afraid to leave the house as the killer is still out there and he would like for his brother to get justice.