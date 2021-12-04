Nigerian Youths Have No Focus – APC Chieftain

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers, Karibi Bob-Manuel, says Nigerian youths are without focus and more interested in following leaders than being leaders.

“Pre-election activities for 2023 will begin in 2022, but as youths, we are yet to be organised because we have no focus,” he stated. “Until we organise ourselves, come together and speak with one voice, no matter the political divide, the older generation will continue to rule us.”

Mr Bob-Manuel stated in Port Harcourt that the complacency of youths to happenings in the country was of serious concern.

“We have a situation where youths or young leaders pretend or behave as if all is well and foolishly follow political leaders without a rethink,” explained the APC member. “We act like a bought over, subdued and hopeless generation of youths that are always remotely controlled, like robots on what to do.”

According to Mr Bob-Manuel, the 2023 general elections will be held in less than two years, noting that the youths are not organised or coordinated to face the older generation currently holding power.

The APC chieftain called on Nigerian youths to mobilise for the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration to control their units.

“We must not act unconcerned going forward; let’s mobilise the non-partisan Nigerians to register for their voter’s card ahead of 2023,” he noted. “If we organise ourselves in our various political parties, we will be able to mobilise and stop the older generation from continuing in office.”

NAN