Nigerians Condemn Alleged Act Of Sexual Scandal At Chrisland School

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The news that a 10-year-old pupil of Chrisland school was raped by her schoolmates during a trip to Dubai has sparked social media reactions.

African Examiner recalls that on Monday, a footage of students of Chrisland Schools engaging in an immoral act emerged on social media.

According to available information, pupils from the elite private school situated in Victoria Garden City had gone on a trip to Dubai to participate in the World School Games between March 10 and 13, 2022 when the incident occurred.

Reacting, the school authorities suspended the student indefinitely, stating that she was “a major actor” in an “immoral act”.

However, the mother of the student stated that her daughter was drugged and raped by some male students of the school.

This development made the Lagos State Government shut down all branches of the school in the state.

Reacting to this news, some Nigerians took to their social media account to air their views on the matter. African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@gani_jonathan writes: “Whoever uploads likes and retweets that Chrisland schools video is a paedophile and needs to visit a psychiatrist.”

@dondekojo writes: “The school is claiming that children under their care held a consensual Truth/Dare game that went haywire and they tried to work with them without cooperation. I don’t know the investigation they carried out but the language here is dismissive for 10 year old Children.”

@shadduy33 writes: “Where’s the lie tho? She’s 10 Chrisland schools Delete Ubi Franklin Tonto Big Brother Dowen Bad Parenting.”

@firstladyship writes: “What did you do at 13? For u to have rationalized things that kids shouldn’t be doing, then u must have been a damaged goods yourself. She is 13 for Christ’s sake! That makes her a child. This is not about Chrisland Schools or bad parenting, it’s about you – a horrible adult.”

@AssetsOfBuj writes: “Whether she’s 10 oooooo or She’s 13 get one thing straight Mia Khalifa is not ready for the competition!!!! Chrisland Schools!! At 10 !! Bad Parenting !! Schools.”

@cbngov_akin1 writes: “On the Chrisland gist. Listen to the Mother of the 10yr Old Girl, Who was raped in Dubai, under the care of Chrisland Schools. It’s sad that the school hired a SAN just to protect their name and not interested in that little girl’s life. Think twice about you child in Chrisland.”

@crypronautt writes: “This was what I was doing when I was 13 years, no jokes, but she is 13 in Chrisland schools and she can do all that, wow.”

@ManLikeIcey writes: “If you want to get admission for your children, be careful of Dowen College and Chrisland Schools.”

Caregiver writes: “This is sad Chrisland schools s#x saga. The school and parents has a lot to do. The govt should sanction the school for lodging the students in the same hotel.”

@MrOnapo_Inter writes: “Chrisland Schools” My Question! 10 year old or 13 year old so Sad, You took kids to Dubai, you couldn’t monitor them, kept the boys and girls in the same room, no adult was in the room with them after light out Now you said they played Truth or Dare after light out?”

@EngagerTrend writes: “The Chrisland Schools girl didn’t start at 13… The parents failed.”