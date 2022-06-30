Nigerians Express Shock Over Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz Divorce

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media are presently reacting to the marriage crash of a popular celebrity couple; JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele.

African Examiner writes that JJC Skillz, in a post on Thursday on his Instagram page, disclosed his separation from Funke Akindele, adding that the last two years have been extremely difficult.

According to him, he tried his best to fix things.

The producer and songwriter disclosed that they still have issues that need to be addressed like the “custody and well-being of our children which is paramount as well as business interests”.

This development r has sparked social media reactions as some fans took to the micro-blogging platform to express their views. The African Examiner captures some of their thoughts below:

@Otunba writes: “JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele have separated, this is sad and shocking.”

@ToyosiGodwin writes: “Funke Akindele and JJC breaking up after two children and a good social media fan base is scary. No be dating stage o. Proper marriage with fruits of the womb. Fans should sue please.”

@Okikiola writes: “This Funke and JJC break up, honestly thought they would try to make it work and fix things, feel for the two of them sha, it’s really sad.”

@Kussman writes: “Funke Akindele and JJC separated. It’s over, I don’t believe in love anymore.”

@Folalagos writes: “I know Funke won’t release the kids to him.”

@Bimanthrosoc writes: “Funke Akindele and JJC is another reason to know how to direct your prayers to God. Don’t wish to have what some people have, else, you are craving for doom.Social media and reality are parallel lines.”

@OlajumokeOO writes: “It was obvious Funke was never going back with that JJC’s son & his mother’s episode. If it gives them peace of mind, fine. They don’t have to be together to be great parents to their children.”

@Amber_jay writes: “JJC Skillz announces separation with Funke. Who then does this marriage thing work for?

@OgbeniJacksparrow writes: “We saw the hand writing of the crash of Funke Akindele & JJC Skillz marriage on the wall even before this divorce. Nothing dey shock me again. If the divorce is the best option for the duo, so be it. We the “online in-laws” are indifferent, and tired of everyday speculations.”