Nigerians Knock Oshiomhole For Saying ‘Obaseki’s Wife Is Barren’

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nigerians on social media have kicked against the statement of Adams Oshiomhole, the former Edo State governor and now the senator representing Edo north, who stated that Betsy, wife of Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo, “has no child”.

The African Examiner recalls that on Thursday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo state began its governorship campaign for Esan south-east LGA at Ubiaja township stadium and in the campaign; Betsy introduced Ifeyinwa Ighodalo, wife of Asue Ighodalo, PDP governorship candidate, to the crowd who gathered at the event.

According to Betsy, Ighodalo was the only governorship candidate in the September 21 election with a wife and she urged women to vote for a candidate who has a wife, saying that it would lead to women’s empowerment.

“Let’s campaign and vote for the best candidate in this forthcoming election. I want to introduce his wife. Incidentally, out of all the candidates contesting this election, only one has a wife,” Betsy said.

“That is our own party candidate — Asue Ighodalo. This is his wife, Ifeyinwa Ighodalo.”

Oshiomhole, reacting to this development while speaking to journalists, stated that he was shocked to hear Betsy saying that Monday Okpebholo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has no wife and Betsy and her husband, the governor, have no child and did not adopt.

“I was shocked yesterday to see Mrs Obaseki, the first lady, saying our candidate has no wife. I’m sorry she had to say that because here is a woman who has no child. Between him (sic) and Obaseki, they are childless. They are not even ready to adopt,” Oshiomhole said.

“I don’t blame anybody who doesn’t have a child but people who have love for children go to a motherless home and adopt. They have not adopted. They are both in their sixties.

“Our candidate not only has children, he has invested in the education of those children, such that the first one who spoke (at a campaign rally) is a lawyer, and the second is a medical doctor. They addressed the crowd in Edo south, Edo central and north, and their mother was there.”

Oshiomhole’s comment stirred reactions on X. The African Examineer gathers some of the thoughts below:

@seunonigbinde writes: “Always ensure that politicians have a shelf life in the arena. It’s in your best interest to do so.”

(@lordcharles01) writes: “Mrs. Obaseki and Oshiomole are both silly for those statements. They will leave critical issues aside and start making heavy weather of who has a wife and who doesn’t have a child. Politics makes elderly people behave like kids.

(@BolanleCole) writes: “Can you imagine a man at 70+. Wisdom doesn’t go with age. Oshiomole should come up from this pettiness.”

@mr_ochonogor) writes: “This man called Oshiomhole needs to be tamed at all cost. A man whose mouth runs like a leaking tap with no control. A very irresponsible man.”

Ochinanwata D writes: “These are the kind of characters in the senate.



@Ogbeni__Skrtel) writes: “This is below the belt. An handshake beyond the elbow. There should be a minimum irreducible level of civility and respect in the political arena.”

ERINLÁKÁTABÚ OF IWOLAND writes: “I’m disappointed Com. Oshiomole is saying this. It looks like a mockery to me and such remark is unexpected of an elder statesman.’



@SlimmytiNY) writes: “I actually like this, if you used marriage as a reason to insult someone, it’s fair to also use your barrenness to insult you. No one should have the monopoly to be mad. Enough of hypocrisy.”



@HeartWithThanks writes: “Obaseki’s wife found the APC candidate’s weak point while not covering hers. Now she has been hit below the belt…sad gbos gbas. This reminds me of the UK Tory leadership election when Andrea Leadson implied insult on Theresa May’s Childlessness. Osho carried the vuvuzela out!”

@OmanoE) writes: “This is despicable by Adam Oshiomhole. He needs to apologize to Mrs Obaseki and all those who struggled to have children but are unable to. Oshiomhole is JD Vance of Nigeria.”



@feyifrank writes: “He should have just called out the rubbish she did and set the records straight without having to go into the gutter with her. Oshiomole fumbled on this one.”