PDP Factions Clash Over NEC Meeting Date

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Uncertainty remains over the status of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) 100th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting due to ongoing internal crisis within the National Working Committee (NWC).

The acting National Chairman, Umar Damagum’s faction of the NWC claimed the NEC meeting had been postponed. However, Deputy National Chairman (South), Taofeek Arapaja’s faction insisted otherwise.

While Damagum’s camp fixed its expanded caucus meeting for 1 p.m., Arapaja’s group scheduled the NEC meeting for 2 p.m., both at the same venue.

Speaking at a press conference with eight NWC members on Sunday, Arapaja confirmed the NEC meeting would hold as planned on Monday, June 30.

He said the 100th NEC meeting would, among other things, receive updates from the zoning and convention organising committees.

He added that the NEC had unanimously scheduled the meeting during its 99th session on May 27.

“According to Section 31(3) of the PDP Constitution (2017 amendment), the June 30 meeting date is binding on all party organs and members,” Arapaja said.

He stressed that no organ, group, or officer is authorised to alter, veto, or reschedule the already convened NEC meeting.

He dismissed a social media notice claiming the NEC meeting had been converted into a Special Expanded National Caucus meeting.

“The NWC clarified that the notice was fake, did not come from the PDP, and should be completely ignored by members,” he said.

He said the PDP Constitution has no provision for an “Expanded National Caucus” or any related guidelines.

According to him, section 30 of the PDP Constitution clearly defines the national caucus, its composition, functions, and meeting procedures without room for expansion.

Arapaja insisted that a “special expanded national caucus meeting” is unconstitutional and has no power to make decisions on behalf of the party.

He noted that the PDP is built on strict adherence to the rule of law and the principles of internal democracy.

The NWC expressed appreciation for the support of party members and assured that both the NEC meeting and convention would proceed as scheduled.

Present at the press conference were acting National Secretary, Setonji Koshoedo, and National Auditor, Okechukwu Daniel, among others.

Others included Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, Financial Secretary, Woyengikuro Daniel, and Woman Leader, Amina Darasimi Bryhm.

Also in attendance were South East Vice Chairman, Ali Odefa, South South Caretaker Chair, Emmanuel Ogidi, and South West Vice Chair, Ajisafe Kamoru Toyese.

Meanwhile, the Damagum faction, in a notice signed by reinstated PDP Secretary, Samuel Anyanwu, announced an expanded caucus meeting for Monday at 2 p.m.

Anyanwu said invited guests include national caucus statutory members, deputy national officers, Board of Trustees members, and all state chairpersons.

Also invited are PDP National Assembly members, ex-NWC members still in the party, and former governors and governorship candidates still loyal to the PDP.

Anyanwu emphasised that attendance for the caucus meeting would be strictly by invitation only. (NAN)