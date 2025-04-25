Rivers: Opobo Call For Fubara’s Reinstatement, Reject Sole Administrator

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – OnThursday, hundreds of women from the ancient Opobo Kingdom in Opobo/Nkoro Local Government Area of Rivers State embarked on a protest, calling for the immediate reinstatement of their son, Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

The women kicked against the declaration of a state of emergency in the state and also the suspension of the governor, describing the actions as unconstitutional.

Also, the women rejected the appointment of a sole administrator to oversee the affairs of their state.

Led by the President of the Opobo Women Association, Amaopuorubo Felicia Pepple, the women frowned at the six-month suspension of Governor Fubara.

The protest started with a solemn prayer session at King Jaja Monument Square, with the women wearing a black attire as they sought the divine intervention of God concerning the happenings in the state.

A cleric, Venerable Michael Dappa of Christ Army Church, Opobo Diocese, gave a sermon titled “The battle is the Lord’s”, after which the women marched to the popular Water Side, chanting “Bring back our Governor,” sitting on the bare ground.

In her speech, Pepple talked about the positive impact of Governor Fubara on the state and appealed to President Bola Tinubu to use his good office to make sure that the governor returns back to power.

The women tasked all Nigerians of conscience to come to their aid adding that the people of Rivers are suffering under the emergency rule, saying, “We voted for our peaceful and amiable Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara. We say no to emergency rule”.

They harped on the need for the need for a return of democratic governance and also the return of their elected leader to continue the progress and prosperity he started in Rivers State.

They also lamented that Opobo Town which is usually renowned for its vibrant Easter festivities, was silent this year because of the suspension of the governor.