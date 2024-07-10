Nigerians, Like Nigeriens, South Sudanese, Are Dying Of Hunger – Ndume

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, has lamented the increase in the number of Nigerian children who are dying of food scarcity in Nigeria.

Ndume, disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa as he stated that President Bola Tinubu had closed the door on some of his ministers and this has escalated the sufferings of the masses.

“We want to draw the government’s attention to the fact that Nigeria is not only facing a high cost of living but also food scarcity.”

“We want the President to intervene in the issue of high cost of living and food scarcity,” he said.

He used Katsina State as a pointer where children are suffering from malnutrition because of food scarcity.

He also talked about the situation in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying because of hunger.

“We have seen how it happened in Niger Republic and South Sudan, where children are dying due to hunger, and we are starting to see it in Nigeria,” he said.

Speaking on the cause of the present economic problems in Nigeria, Ndume said: “The major problem with this government is that its doors are closed, to the extent that even some ministers cannot see the President, not to mention members of the National Assembly, who do not have the opportunity to meet with him and discuss the issues affecting their constituencies”.