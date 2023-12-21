Nigerians React As National Grid Collapses Again

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The collapse of the National Grid has caused many Nigerians to be in darkness and has sparked many social media reactions.

The African Examiner writes that many Nigerians have experienced poor power supply as a result of the collapse of the national grid.

This development has sparked social media reactions as many Nigerians took to their X handle to air their views concerning the development. The African Examiner gathers some of their thoughts below:

@n6oflife6 writes: “No Light, No National Grid, No Cash, No Fuel, No Subsidy, No Palliatives, No N8k monthly, No FDI, No Security, No Roads, No Judiciary, No Asset Declaration, No Doctors, No Teachers, No Student Loans, No Original Drugs or Consumables, No Hope. Yet NO PROTEST from Nigerians.”

@Delemichealo wries: “Its beat my imagination daily thinking how Nigeriáns became so docile looking like people on charms. Is it tribal sentiment or religion that has divided Us to the point where bád leadership of propaganda is now celebrated?? What now change from 2012 to 2015??”

@BladeoftheS writes: “The National Grid does nothing but maintain the Electricity grid that the Tax Payer Built. It costs them £350m a year to do that. They made £1.1bn in profit from the UK alone. We pay 5x as much for nothing at all. Privatisation, robbing you on essentials.”

@Pelumi_Lagos writes: “I think it’s safe to say that National grid is down even if “On your mandate” people no gree announce am because what’s this darkness for for 48hrs now …. Mscheeeeeeeewww.”







