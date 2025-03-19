Nigerians React As Seyi Tinubu Describes His Father As Nigeria’s Greatest President

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – On Tuesday, some netizens took to their x handles to berate Seyi Tinubu, son of President Tinubu for saying that his father is the best president Nigeria had ever had.

The African Examiner had earlier reported that Seyi Tinubu in his visit to Adamawa State has slammed some Nigerians for not giving his father, the president Bola Ahmed Tinubu, his dues despite his numerous efforts and good intentions for the country.

“It was never politics, but they keep coming for me, they keep coming for my family, they keep coming for your father, they keep coming for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the greatest president in the history of Nigeria,” he had said.

“He is the only president that has kept your people at home, from when he was governor to when he became president, the only president that considers youths, the only president that created a platform for young people to fly.

“The only president that created an economy that has benefited everybody, the only president that is not trying to enrich his own pocket,” he added.

This development did not go down well with many Nigerians on X who believe that the Tinubu administration has done more harm than good to Nigerians in terms of the economic policies which to them has not been favourable.The African Examiner gathers some of the thoughts of netizens below:



@Enwagboso writes: “I just signed off from work and decided to communicate my thoughts on the viral Seyi Tinubu’s video. First, It is perfectly acceptable for a child to express admiration for his/her parent.

However, when your parent is leading +/-200m people as their president, a more tactful approach is necessary. Seyi Tinubu should be feeling the pulse of the economic hardship of the people, especially the younger generation, and reporting that to his Dad, @officialABAT.

The Nigeria people require immediate access to essential economic resources. President Tinubu must prioritize the provision of these necessities. His position; greatest, worst, or in-between, on the list of greatest Nigeria presidents will come. Nigerians will assess his full term.

He is barely 2 years in office. Currently, the priority should be having a robust and improved economic climate for the population. People are suffering. Seyi, please serve as a liaison, conveying the expectations and concerns of young Nigerians to your Daddy.”



@Igwehenryfrank writes: “I’m proud of you son! Son, you’re doing a great job! 2027 lagos State governor is for you, keep up the good work son! Una never see anything yet! 2027, we go run am again! City Boy, the real rugged man. Some mumu go still vote this man in 2027 even after all the shaga banza!”

@Bossman06724852 writes: “Empowerment should be embedded in good economy policies not hands out and giving wheelbarrow to human beings.”

@DbPragmatic writes: “Why is he looking for the number of youths when he can simply check the list of youths who are beneficiary of student loan published by NELFUND. It is ok to govt for more and citizens deserve more but let us not be exercise selective amnesia to the ones govt did.”



@seanelhadji writes: “Silence they say is golden! Fear people who hardly speak, they are not always so smart as perceived, many are clueless and lack articulation. I had some level of respect for Mr Seyi till I heard him speak.”



@Glassykuz writes: “I actually prefer not to hear seyi speak. So disappointed,he doesn’t sound smart and i don’t think he’s politically inclined what the actual fvck was he talking about??? Sigh.”



ThaDarkCorner writes: “I hope ST doesn’t give this loser the attention he’s looking for.”

@lumosavillage writes: “If dem never beat this boy the rest no go learn. Naso the first son of the president Dey talk?”

@callme_empire7 writes: “Omo I jus de pity the next generation way seyi tinubu go lead.”

@Frank9879820857 writes: “Seyi get Davido voice, but telling us ur father is the greatest president of Nigeria e no follow, ppl Dey suffer u Dey brag abt ur father wey increase price of everything.”