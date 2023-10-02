NiMet Predicts 3-day Sunshine, Cloudiness From Monday

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunshine and cloudiness from Monday to Wednesday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja forecast cloudy atmosphere on Monday with intervals of sunshine over the northern region.

The agency anticipated prospects of thunderstorms accompanied with rains over Gombe, Bauchi, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Taraba and Adamawa States in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, scattered thunderstorms with moderate rains are expected over parts of Kebbi, Adamawa, Gombe, Bauchi, Taraba and Kaduna States.

“The cloudy atmosphere is anticipated over the North Central region with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Niger, the Federal Capital Territory, Nasarawa and Kwara States during the morning hours.

“Thunderstorms are expected over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Plateau, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi and Kwara States during the afternoon to evening hours,” it said.

According to NiMet, cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland states of the South and the coastal belt of the country.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Ogun, Osun, Ondo, Rivers, Delta, Bayelsa, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.

The agency forecast thunderstorms and moderate rains over parts of Ebonyi, Imo, Abia, Enugu, Ondo, Oyo, Edo, Rivers, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States later in the day.

According to NiMet, cloudy skies with sunshine intervals are anticipated over the Northern region on Tuesday with chances of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Sokoto, Kano, Gombe, Katsina, Kaduna, Zamfara and Bauchi States in the morning hours.

It predicted thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Taraba, Bauchi, Gombe and Kaduna States during the afternoon/evening hours.

“Cloudy skies are anticipated over the North Central region with prospects of thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Kwara and Niger States.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over the Federal Capital Territory, Kogi, Nasarawa, Niger and Plateau States.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over inland states of South and its coast with chances of isolated rains over parts of Ebonyi, Enugu, Abia, Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta, Edo, Cross River and Akwa Ibom States during the morning hours.”

It anticipated thunderstorms over the entire Southern region in the afternoon and evening hours.

The agency forecast cloudy skies on Wednesday with sunshine intervals over the Northern region in the morning hours.

According to it, there are prospects of thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Taraba and Adamawa States later in the day.

It predicted cloudy morning over the North Central region during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Benue, Niger, Plateau, Nasarawa States and the Federal Capital Territory.

“Cloudy atmosphere is expected over the inland areas of the South and its coastal states during the morning hours. In the afternoon/evening hours, thunderstorms along with moderate rains are envisaged over the entire region.

“Moderate to heavy rainfall could lead to flash floods. The public is advised to take necessary caution, avoid driving and walking through flood waters,” it said.

According to NiMet, strong winds are likely to precede and accompany the thunderstorms, citizens are advised to take necessary safety precautions.

The agency further advised disaster risk managers, agencies and individuals to be proactive to avert loss of lives and property during the rainy season.

Besidss, the agency urged all Airline operators to avail themselves of weather reports and alerts periodically from NiMet for effective planning for their operations. (NAN)





_______________________________ Support African Examiner’s Free Journalism. By making a little donation, you are ensuring this site is free for all; you are also helping us to stay afloat and fulfill obligations to our reporters and other service providers: Thank you for your supports.

Send donations to:

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1016408743, UBA

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 2028842299, First Bank

AFRICAN EXAMINER LTD, 1012873398, Zenith Bank



For Enquiries send text to: +234.809.111.3268, +1.443.904.1239



