Nine Senators Join ADC

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nine senators from different political parties have defected to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), further changing the political balance in Nigeria’s Senate.

Those who joined the ADC include Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto South), Enyinnaya Abaribe (Abia South), Binos Yaroe (Adamawa South), Victor Umeh (Anambra Central), Tony Nwoye (Anambra North), Lawal Usman (Kaduna Central), Ogoshi Onawo (Nasarawa South), Austin Akobundu (Abia Central), and Ireti Kingibe (Federal Capital Territory).

Their letters of defection were read during Thursday’s plenary by Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In his letter, Tony Nwoye said he left the Labour Party because of the ongoing internal crisis and court cases in the party, which he said had affected its stability.

Speaking after reading the letters, Akpabio welcomed the senators to their new party but said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should not be blamed for the defections. He said lawmakers from several parties were leaving because of internal problems within their parties.

With the latest defections, the APC still holds a strong majority in the Senate with 87 members. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) now has seven senators, while the ADC also has seven members.

Other parties with one senator each are the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Following the defections, the Labour Party and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) no longer have any senators in the chamber.