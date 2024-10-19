NIS Boss Reiterates Commitment To Strengthening E-Border Security, Migration

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Kemi Nandap has expressed commitment to e-border security and migration management across the country.

This is contained in a statement by the Service Public Relations Officer (SPRO) Kenneth Udo on Saturday in Abuja.

Nandap, who took the border assessment tour to Lagos and Ogun states in Southwest Nigeria said that the move aimed to reinforce collective responsibility for securing Nigeria’s vast borders and streamline migration management.

She emphasised the importance of synergy among stakeholders in combating trans-border crimes.

She, however, engaged with key stakeholders, including the Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Babatunde Osuolale Aremu Akiolu, and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Nandap also updated officers on new immigration initiatives at Seme Border, Idiroko, Lagos and Ogun State Commands.

“These advancements are part of modernising Nigeria’s border security infrastructure,”she maintained.

The NIS boss reiterated her commitment to officer’s welfare and capacity building, while urging them to maintain high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties.

She, however, stressed border communities’ vital role in supporting border security efforts adding that the Service was committed to implementing digital strategies for enhanced border governance and National security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that discussions centered on easing NIS personnel operations in the state, with the governor pledging support for the Service’s initiatives.

NAN also reports that there was a joint security meeting with sister agencies focusing on enhancing collaboration in intelligence gathering and sharing.

The tour concluded in Ogun State where the NID CG met with traditional rulers, including the Alake and paramount ruler of Egbaland, HRM Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo III, CFR and the Olowu of Owu Kingdom, HRM Oba Prof. Saka Adeola Matemilola.

She also met with the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Governor Prince Adedapo Abiodun, who was ably represented by the Deputy Governor Engr. Noimot Salako-Oyedele FNSE to discuss logistic support and land provision for barracks construction.(NAN)