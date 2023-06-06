NLC, TUC Suspend Planned Strike, To Reconvene June 19

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) on Monday night suspended their strike scheduled for Wednesday.

The decision followed a meeting by the representatives of the Federal Government and the Organised Labour at the Presidential Villa on Monday night over fuel subsidy removal.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives and newly appointed Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who disclosed the outcome of the meeting to State House correspondents, read a communique stating that the agreement struck between the NLC, TUC and the team set up by President Bola Tinubu to discuss the issues arising from the subsidy removal.

According to him, the Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would establish a joint committee to review the proposal for any wage increase or award and establish a framework and timeline for implementation.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC would review World Bank Financed Cash transfer scheme and propose inclusion of low-income earners in the programme.

“The Federal Government, the TUC and the NLC to revive the CNG conversion programme earlier agreed with Labour centres in 2021 and work out detailed implementation and timing.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review issues hindering effective delivery in the education sector and propose solutions for implementation.

“The Labour centres and the Federal Government to review and establish the framework for completion of the rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries.

“The Federal Government to provide a framework for the maintenance of roads and expansion of rail networks across the country.

“All other demands submitted by the TUC to the Federal Government will be assessed by the joint committee.

“Consequently, the parties agreed follows:

“The NLC to suspend the notice of strike forthwith to enable further consultations

“The TUC and the NLC to continue the ongoing engagements with the Federal Government and secure closure on the resolutions above

“The Labour Centres and the Federal Government to meet on June 19, 2023, to agree on an implementation framework.”

Earlier on Monday, the National Industrial Court restrained the Organised Labour from embarking on any form of strike.

Ruling on an exparte application filed before the court, Justice O.Y. Anuwe restrained the defendants (the TUC and the NLC) from embarking on the planned nationwide strike Wednesday pending the hearing and determination of the motion of notice dated June 5, 2023.

The judge also ordered that the defendants be immediately served with the originating processes, the motion on notice and the order of the court.

The Motion of Notice is hereby fixed for hearing for 19th June 2023, the court document showed.

The Federal Government and the Attorney General of the Federation are applicant in the matter.