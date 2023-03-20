Nnamani Quits PDP After Losing Reelection Bid

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former governor of Enugu state, and incumbent Senator representing Enugu East Senatorial district, Senator Chimaroke Ogbonnaya Nnamani, has announced his exit from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP after he was defeated by the Labour party Candidate, Kelvin Chukwu during last Saturday’s rescheduled election for the zone.

He thanked people of his constituents for the unalloyed support given to him over the years he represented them at upper Chamber of Nigeria National Assembly NASS.

His formal exit from the opposition party was contained in a statement he signed on Monday.

The Senator was expelled by the PDP on February 10, 2023, alongside some other key party members for alleged anti-party activities

Nnamani stated that he had consulted with his associates and constituents alike and had decided to quit the PDP on account of irreconcilable differences with the national leadership of the party.

He noted that he had moved on and hoped that his modest contributions to the development of his constituency would be the building block on which his successors could build on.

While reaffirming his acquaintance with the President-elect, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu, he promised to continue to partner him.

The Enugu governor equally thanked Nigerians especially the Ebeano political family for their support, and urged them to remain steadfast in the years ahead.

Nnamani, also expressed optimism that the Tinubu administration would promote good governance, rule of law and human rights for the interest of all Nigerians.