NNPCL ‘Helicopter’ Crashes In Rivers As Investigation Begins

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo has confirmed the helicopter accident that happened near Port Harcourt on Thursday, October 24 which involved a Sikorsky SK76, which crashed into the Atlantic Ocean at around 11:22 am.

It could be recalled that the helicopter, operated by East Wind Aviation, was on its way from the Port Harcourt Military Base to the NUIMANTAN oil rig when it landed into the waters near Bonny Finima.

A statement from the Federal Ministry of Aviation, eight people were inside the aircraft and so far, three bodies have been recovered as the search and rescue efforts continue.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has also been informed and emergency response teams, including the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and other relevant agencies, have been activated.

“We are using all available resources to plot the location of the accident and rescue survivors,” the statement read.

According to available reports, Keyamo is personally overseeing the rescue operations, to make sure that there is effective coordination between all involved agencies.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of those on board, and we are committed to minimizing casualties,” the minister said in a statement.

The Ministry has pledged ongoing support for the families of those affected by this tragic incident.

NNPC Ltd Reports Helicopter Incident En-Route NUIMS-ANTAN FPSO

On the 24th of October 2024, about 11:22am, we lost contact with the Helicopter – Register Number: 5NBQG, engaged by NNPC Limited, that took off from Port Harcourt NAF Base en route the FPSO – NUIMS ANTAN. The helicopter was operated by East Winds Aviation.

There were 8 persons on board (6 passengers and 2 crew members). The appropriate authorities have been contacted, including the Ministry of Aviation, who have since issued a press statement.

Search and rescue missions are currently ongoing. So far, three (3) bodies have been recovered.

We shall continue to monitor the situation and provide regular updates as the events unfold.

Our prayers are with the passengers, crew and their respective families at this very difficult time.

We will continue to do everything possible to support the ongoing search and rescue operation.

.Olufemi O. Soneye, Chief Corporate Communications Officer, NNPC Ltd., Abuja.