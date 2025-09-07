No Going Back On Monday’s Strike – NUPENG

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, says that it is going on its planned strike on Monday, September 8, 2025, since Dangote Refinery and its management intend to bring slavery into the Nigerian workforce.

The union stated this in a statement released on Sunday, signed by Williams Akporeha and Afolabi Olufemi, President and General Secretary.

However, stakeholders like the Petrol Tanker Drivers and the Direct Trucking Company Drivers Association, DTCDA, have frowned at the planned protest.

However, in an update on Sunday, NUPENG insisted that Dangote-sponsored groups cannot prevent its planned strike action.

According to NUPENG, DTCDA is the parent company created by Alhaji Sayyu Aliu Dantata and Alhaji Aliko Dangote for the 10,000 CNG trucks they are importing.

It also rubbished the claim that DTCDA is an authorised union for tanker drivers.

“For the information of the public, the DTCDA is the association which the Dangote Group of Companies has formed for drivers to join compulsorily, rather than allowing drivers to join NUPENG, which is the only statutorily recognised union authorised to unionise petroleum tanker drivers.

“Slavery ended centuries ago, but some unscrupulous capitalists are making efforts to bring it back. Any worker who cannot exercise the right of association is no better than a slave.

“Ordinary Nigerians should neither encourage nor support slavish working conditions,” parts of the statement read.