Noise Pollution: Enugu Govt Vows To Sanction Erring Churches, Mosques, Night Clubs, Others

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Angered by the alarming rate of noise pollution in Enugu metropolis, the State government has said it has concluded a plan towards launching an anti zero noise policy aimed at combating the menace.

Executive Chairman of the Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority (ECTDA), Chief Uche Anya, who disclosed this in Enugu weekend during a meeting with concerned Stakeholders, announced that enforcement of the new policy will begin on November 15, 2024.

According to him “This initiative is not just about regulation; it’s about creating an eco-friendly environment that respects the rights of all Enugu residents,”.

The policy provides for a strict ban on open-air music performances by bars and clubs in designated residential areas. Additionally, the enforcement will target roadside parking, obstructing roads for personal events, and loud religious gatherings.

“Our mandate as the Capital Territory is to ensure that every decision benefits Enugu’s community. “In the past year alone, we’ve received over a thousand complaints about noise pollution.”

“The biggest challenge we face in Enugu today is noise pollution. Too many residents struggle to enjoy a good night’s sleep, disrupted by the raucous activities of clubs and religious organizations. Even more troubling, we’ve seen instances of drug abuse, robbery, and hooliganism creeping into our neighborhoods.”

He added that ““Effective immediately, there will be no more open-air music in residential zones. Bars, clubs, and places of worship must equip themselves with soundproofing measures.

“I urge everyone to take the next 90 days to dismantle any public address systems outside your establishments for the good of all Enugu residents.”

The ECTDA boss, equally directed all religious and relaxation centers to remove outdoor public address systems, reinforcing their commitment to a quieter, more serene Enugu.

Our Correspondent writes amongst those who attended the meeting held at the auditorium of the state Secretariat complex were representatives of religious bodies, relaxations centres among other affected stakeholders.

It would be recalled that the state government had in 2023 as part of the urban renewal policy, directed all night clubs, beer parlours, and other entertainment operators to mitigate their noise pollution in the capital city, particularly in residential areas..

