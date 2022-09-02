Nollywood Actress Called Out Over N90k Debt

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Nollywood actress, Susan Pwajok has been called out on Twitter concerning an alleged ninety thousand naira debt.

According to the alleged creditor, Oluwaremilekun, the film star has been owing him the said amount of money since June 2022.

In a series of tweets and screenshots of messages shared between himself and the actress, Oluwaremilekun narrated how the actress borrowed N180K from him and refused to pay the balance.

“I think I’ve been patient & understanding for long enough. @pwajok_susan has been owing me a sum of N90,000 since June and has been ghosting me ever since then,” he tweeted.

“You hit me up telling me how you needed an extra phone urgently wanting to take a break from social media due to mental health reasons and all, stating how you can’t pay me fully instantly and you’d want the payment to be split twice.

“I reasoned with all you and decided to be understanding based on the fact that we’ve done about 3 transactions before and I even came to deliver myself at your house. You bought an XR and a power bank, total was N180,000 and you paid N90,000 that day promising to balance.

“Trying to keep the P between me and you, I told Daevess he should just find a way to contact you so we can talk, it proved abortive. I was forced to tell Daevees what was happening, then he promised to intervene.”

As of the time of filing this report, the film star is yet to release a statement to deny or debunk the claims of the alleged creditor.

Pwajok is an actress renowned for her role as Blessing in The Johnsons.