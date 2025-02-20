Obasa Refutes Allegations of Stockpiling Arms amid Lagos Assembly crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, has refuted allegations that the Department of State Services (DSS) found firearms in his office.

In a statement titled, “DSS Uncovers Arms Cache In Obasa’s Office Day After Lagos Assembly Drama,” Obasa denied reports suggesting that 47 pump-action guns were found in his office describing the claims as “false and malicious”.

According to the lawmaker, the reports were a deliberate attempt to rubbish his reputation.

“The ill-conceived story, apart from being a complete concoction, clearly exposes its author and paymasters as maliciously of low intelligence quotient, only out to malign my hard-earned reputation spanning decades of political leadership and legislative hard work,” Obasa said.

He further stated that the claims were politically motivated, targeted at discrediting him because of the recent crisis in the Lagos Assembly.

“From the foregoing, it is obviously discerning that my traducers are furtively attempting to call a dog a bad name just to hang it.

“I consider their purported sudden discovery of a ‘cache of arms’ in the Speaker’s Office as nothing but an afterthought, having sensed the futility of their illegal actions,” he added.