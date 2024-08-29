Obaseki Names Edo Arena After Rema

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has named Edo State Arena after Afrobeats singer, Divine Ikubor, popularly known as Rema.

Obaseki revealed this in a post he made on his X handle on Thursday.

The groundbreaking for the 6000-capacity arena which will be called “Rema Dome”, was held in Benin City on Wednesday.

The arena is located at the former Garrick Memorial School Ground, Ekehaun Road, Benin City.

The artiste, who is from Edo State, commended the state government for its progress, zeal and growth and pledged his support to the completion of the project.

“To be at this point, I am very proud of Edo State. I am proud of the growth. I am proud of the togetherness, I am proud of the zeal to make it greater, and I am proud of the passion.

“I am proud of the youths and ready to take part in anything that will give a drive to the youths, strengthen and motivate them. This is a blessing and I will see to it that this project is finished well.”

Governor Obaseki revealed that the idea was birthed out of the need to have an arena that can accommodate people at events.

“We didn’t have venues to host events especially when we invite people from outside the state. We then said how do we host cultural and entertainment events?

“We saw the urgent need to create a large venue that can host huge events such as concerts, national conferences, symposiums and conventions. That has to be the driving force behind the government acquiring this property.”

Minister of Arts, Culture and Tourism, Uyi Oduwa Malaka, commissioners, special advisers, PDP members and other dignitaries were present at the event.

Obaseki said he looks forward to the arena hosting both local and international music sensations such as Rema.