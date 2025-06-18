Oil Marketers Express Job Loss Fears Over Dangote’s Distribution Plans

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Oil marketers under the auspices of the Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have cried out to the Federal Government and industry regulators including the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to curb the expansion moves by the Dangote Refinery to distribute petrol and diesel freely to retail outlets and large users across the country.

“If one company that is as massive as our brother’s (Aliko Dangote) can do all of this, of course, it is going to take us out of business,” PETROAN President, Billy Gillis-Harry,said.

He said the move by Dangote Refinery to commence free distribution of fuel by August would lead to job loss and monopoly.

On Sunday, June 15, 2025, the $20bn Lagos-based refinery announced the free distribution of petrol and diesel to marketers dealers, and other large users across the country.

The 650,000 barrels-per-day capacity refinery said it has procured 4,000 brand-new Compressed Natural Gas (CNG)-powered tankers for the take-off of the initiative on August 15, 2025.