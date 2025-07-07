Olubadan Dies A Year After Ascending Throne; Tinubu Mourns

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Olubadan of Ibadan, Owolabi Olakulehin, is dead at the age of 90. Olakulehin died in the early hours of Monday just two days after his 90th birthday.

It is worth recalling that the monarch was given the staff of office as the 43rd Olubadan, by Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state on July 12, 2024

His death is coming a year after he ascended the throne.

The late monarch was born into the Okugbaja family in the Ita Baale area of Ibadan.

Tinubu Mourns

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep shock on news of the passing of Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin.

The President extended heartfelt condolences to the royal family, the government, and people of Oyo State, as well as the entire Ibadanland, on the loss of a revered traditional ruler, a statesman, and a symbol of peace, wisdom, and continuity.

Tinubu celebrated his remarkable life of service to his people, the state, and the nation.

“Oba Owolabi Olakulehin was not only a custodian of Ibadan’s rich history and culture but also a man of intellect and principle whose contributions extended beyond the palace into education, governance, the military and national development. His passing is a significant loss to Ibadanland and the nation.

“Just last week, I received an invitation from the late Olubadan to his 90th birthday and first coronation anniversary celebrations. Shockingly, his death came days before the anniversary. He will be remembered for upholding the honour and prestige of his highly revered stool,” the President said.