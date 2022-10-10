Olympic Eagles Begin Camping In Ibadan

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – In preparation for their 2023 Africa U-23 Cup of Nations qualifying fixture against Tanzania this month, the Nigeria U-23 team will begin camping in Ibadan today, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has announced.

According to thenff.com, 32 players have been invited to the camp by Coach Salisu Yusuf, which will later prune the squad down to a final squad, which will depart the country on October 18 for Dar es Salaam.

The first leg of the Olympics’ qualifier will be held in the East African country on the weekend October 21 to 23.

“The team will return to Ibadan to prepare for the return leg match that will be held at the Lekan Salami Stadium on October 29,” thenff.com said.