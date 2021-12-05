Omicron: UK Slams Travel Restriction On Nigeria

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The United Kingdom on Saturday night announced the imposition of travel restriction on citizens of Nigeria following an increase in the number of cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 across the world. This was disclosed by the UK’s Secretary of State for Health, Sajid Javid, via his official Twitter account .

This is due to the analysis of data obtained from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed a 76 per cent spike in the number of positive COVID-19 cases across the country.

African Examiner reports that UK is the third country to impose a travel ban on Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Javid stated that UK and Irish citizens who will be traveling from Nigeria would be allowed into the country after quarantining for a certain period.

He tweeted, “In light of the most recent data, we are taking further action to slow the incursion of the Omicron variant. From 4am on Monday, only UK/Irish citizens and residents travelling from Nigeria will be allowed entry and must isolate in a managed quarantine facility.

“And from 4am on Tuesday, anyone travelling to the UK from countries not on the Red List will be required to take a pre-departure test, regardless of their vaccination status.

“Vaccines remain our first line of defence— the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones. Please get vaccinated or #GetBoosted as soon as you can.”

Recall that last week, Indonesia, slammed a travel ban on Nigeria following the discovery of the new strain of the virus.

African Examiner also reported that Canada had placed Nigeria on a travel ban following the discovery of two cases of the Omicron variant which were linked to travellers from Nigeria.

The NCDC, on Wednesday, had announced the presence of the new variant in Nigeria.