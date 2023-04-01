Omo-Agege, Delta APC can’t push me out – Ojougboh

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Delta state, Cairo Ojougboh, has stated that the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, and the state executive members of the party cannot expel him.

The African Examiner recalls that Omo–Agege through his campaign committee had called out Ojougboh for his campaign of calumny against him.

Speaking on Friday in a statement, Ojougboh, through his Personal Assistant on media, Emmanuel Ojeme, said “I was not surprise to read in the social media that Omo-Agege and his boys posturing as Delta State APC executive committee, continued in their delusional belief that they have the power to expel Cairo Ojougboh from the APC.

“They continue to live in the fool’s Paradise where they rightly belong. This frustrated inexperienced, amateurish posturing party executives are already concerned to the bane of history.

“The teeming APC members in Delta State and the general public should ignore this infantile opportunists. And henceforth, we will not honour them with any other responses. In due course we shall know who owns the papa’s land.”

Ojougboh slammed Omo-Agege for using impostors to tell lies against him saying that irrespective of their antics, the party will be grappled from their hands.

“Dr Cairo Ojougboh has no cousin known as Festus Ofume. It is in Omo Agege’s character to present impostors to tell lies.

“The struggle to wrestle the Party out of the leprous fingers of Omo Agege has just begone. And this struggle is like a work in the park for Dr Cairo Ojougboh,” Ojeme stated.

.