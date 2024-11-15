Ondo 2024: Three Candidates Withdraw For Aiyedatiwa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Three gubernatorial candidates have withdrawn from the Saturday’s election, in Ondo State after endorsing Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The candidates made the disclosure during a solidarity visit to Aiyedatiwa by Dr Ajibola Falaye, the candidate of the Accord Party, who spoke on behalf of the three parties on Thursday in Akure.

The other two are the governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement (NRM), Mr Jenyo Ataunoko and the deputy governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mr Olaide Rasheed Ibrahim.

The governorship candidate of the ADC, Mr Adeyemi Nejo, had earlier declared support for Aiyedatiwa.

Falaye said their decision to back the governor for Saturday’s election was based on observations of his longstanding commitment to public service, since his time as the deputy governor.

“We have been watching him, and his doors are always open to all. The state has been experiencing relative peace under his watch, which reflects his commitment to safeguarding the lives of our people.

“We see the infrastructural development that has taken place even within this short period. It is clear that the governor is actively working for the people.

“This Saturday, we will turn our commitment into votes. We will vote for continuity in Ondo State,” he said.

Responding, Aiyedatiwa expressed gratitude for the endorsement, calling it a quality decision made out of goodwill by the candidates and their parties.

“I didn’t call for this, but I am grateful that my colleagues in the race have voluntarily identified with my mandate and are ready to mobilise their supporters to vote for the APC,” he said.(NAN)