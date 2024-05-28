Ondo APC Primary: Jimoh Ibrahim Withdraws Case Against Aiyedatiwa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Ahead of the November 16, 2024 Ondo State Governorship Election, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim has withdrawn his case against the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State.

In a notice of withdrawal filed at the Federal High Court in Abuja with suit no FHC/ABJ/CS/588/2024, Ibrahim “discontinued the suit against all the defendants in the interest of all concerned”.

Ibrahim, one of the aspirants in the April 20 governorship primary of the APC in Ondo, had accused the party of jettisoning its guidelines in the conduct of the primary.

The lawmaker, who represents Ondo South in the Senate, had described the primary as a “mega fraud” and filed a suit to annul the primary that returned Aiyedatiwa as the party’s flag bearer in the November poll.

Joined as defendants in the suit were Aiyedatiwa, APC and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

However, in a statement on Tuesday, Ibrahim said the suit was withdrawn due to the intervention of President Bola Tinubu and his assurances to improve on internal democracy within the APC.

Ibrahim said though efforts by Aiyedatiwa to get him to withdraw the suit seeking to nullify the April 20 APC governorship primary in Ondo State were unsuccessful, “I cannot disobey the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because the issue am fighting for is not personal. It is simply to improve internal democracy to which the President has promised improvement. My respect for the President is absolute”.

Ibrahim said the withdrawal was his “cake gift” on the occasion of the President’s first anniversary.