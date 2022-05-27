Ebonyi Assembly Speaker, Nwifuru Emerges APC Factional Governorship Candidate

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Speaker of the Ebonyi State House of Assembly Chief Francis Nwifuru has emerged winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governorship primary election held in Abakaliki today, Thursday.

He scored 743 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mrs Rosemary Ofoke came second in the exercise with 63 votes, inside the Pa Ngele Oruta Stadium in Abakaliki.

Other contestants includes Sen. Julius Ucha who came third with 22 votes, Chief Elias Mbam scored 10 votes and Chief Edward Nkwegu, eight votes.

Mr Emmanuel Adebayo, Chairman of the party’s committee for the primaries said who announced the result said total of 855 delegates were accredited for the exercise while the total votes cast was 854.

“The total number of valid votes was 846 while the invalid votes were eight.“I am delighted over the peaceful conduct of the exercise as this shows that the party is united in the state.

“I thank the national body of the party for finding us worthy to conduct the exercise and the security agencies for providing a peaceful and secure atmosphere.

“I also thank officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) among other concerned stakeholders who monitored the exercise, ” he said.

In his acceptance speech, Nwifuru appreciated Gov Dave Umahi for his support.

He said ” Umahi has been the instrument God uses to uplift me and I will forever remain indebted to him.

“He picked me from nothing and made me something including being the speaker of the state House of Assembly since 2015.

“I also thank all those who made this victory possible and this auspicious occasion is dedicated to all party faithful especially the youths,” he said.

While the Ebonyi Speaker emerged winner from the Governor Umahi’s faction, former Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Chief Elias Mbam was elected in a parallel election.

Mbam emerged as the APC candidate in a parallel election conducted at his Campaign Office, Mile 50 in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital