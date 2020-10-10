Ondo Poll: Thugs Stab Man With Bottle At Polling Unit

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rival party supporters clashed in Ward 4 unit 002 in Ijomu/Obanla where a man was stabbed with a bottle by thugs and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, simply called Gboye, was described as a strong supporter of a major contender for the Ondo governorship position.

Security operatives immediately stepped in and calmed the situation.

Voting had also begun in Sacred Heart primary school ward two unit nine and unit 10 where voters lined up in an orderly manner to cast their votes.

NAN reports that there was a large turnout by the voters and security operatives were stationed at strategic places to maintain law and order.

