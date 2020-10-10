W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Ondo Poll: Thugs Stab Man With Bottle At Polling Unit

Posted by African News, Featured, Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Saturday, October 10th, 2020
Spread the love

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Rival party supporters clashed in Ward 4 unit 002 in Ijomu/Obanla where a man was stabbed with a bottle by thugs and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The victim, simply called Gboye, was described as a strong supporter of a major contender for the Ondo governorship position.

Security operatives immediately stepped in and calmed the situation.

Voting had also begun in Sacred Heart primary school ward two unit nine and unit 10 where voters lined up in an orderly manner to cast their votes.

NAN reports that there was a large turnout by the voters and security operatives were stationed at strategic places to maintain law and order.

Related Posts


Spread the love
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=56647

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

Place your Ads on African Examiner

uba

FirstBank

NNPC

FIRS

zenith

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us