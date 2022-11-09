W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Onitsha Fire Explosion: 80 Shops Destroyed, Says Fire Chief

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Wednesday, November 9th, 2022

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Services, Mr Martin Agbili, has said that 80 shops were affected in the chemical market fire explosion in Onitsha Head Bridge.

This is contained in a statement signed by Agbili on Wednesday in Onitsha.

He said that incident took place at the Science and Lab Line of Ogbo Ogwu Market not the entire Ogbo Ogwu Market, Onitsha.

”It is really a terrible situation but the fire is under control now. The vibration from the explosions caused the collapse of some market buildings.



“A lot of safety measures have been taken to protect the entire market. There are casualties but we can’t ascertain the actual number of death and the injured”, he said.

The fire also destroyed goods and properties worth millions of naira.

NAN

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=82849

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us