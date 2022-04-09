Gunmen Attack Niger Communities, Kill Village Head, Kidnap Residents

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Gunmen have killed three persons including a village head after an attack by gunmen in several communities in Munya LGA, Niger state.

Garba Muhammed, chairman of the LGA, disclosed this to The Cable on Friday.

Muhammed stated that the gunmen attacked nearly seven villages, saying that the community head of Dnadna village in Sarkin Pawa, headquarters of Munya LGA, was among the victims.

“Yes, there were casualties and some residents were also kidnapped. From the information I received, they took about three people and three persons were shot dead. Among the people that were killed include a community leader (sarkin Anguwa) of Dnadna village,” he said.

“It was around 2am by the time I heard about the attack. The gunmen started from a village called Tsohon Kabula before they moved to Gini, Fuka, Gupa, and Lapa, a village which shares a boundary with Shiroro LGA.

“They then moved to Zidna and later headed to my village in Daza where they kidnapped two people. It is a very long journey and they took a very long time and finished their operation at about 4 to 5 am.”