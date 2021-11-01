Plateau Assembly Crisis: Stop Parading As The Speaker, Sanda Tells Ayuba

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – – Jos – Yakubu Sanda the new Speaker of the Plateau State Assembly, has taken a swipe at Abok Ayuba, the embattled Speaker of the House for what he termed as attempt at impersonation saying after congratulating him (Sanda) as the new Speaker, he (Abok) continues to parade himself as the Speaker.

Sanda who spoke at the premises of the State Assembly after security agents had earlier in the afternoon escorted Abok and his group out of the house, stressing that he would have had Abok “arrested”, but because they are ” brothers” he had to tow the path of caution.

Appearing with 11 other members, Sanda said, “I remain the authentic Speaker, the number he claims he has, he doesn’t have. We are about 13 in number, the number that signed the impeachment is 16. This is somebody that congratulated me, I have reported him to the security. I would have had him arrested but because he is my brother.”























