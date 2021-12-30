Osimhen Tests Positive For Covid-19 Few Days To AFCON

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Super Eagles Striker, Victor Osimhen, has tested positive for coronavirus just 10 days to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

His club, Napoli, announced this on Thursday.

The club said, “Napoli has announced that Victor Osimhen has tested positive for Covid-19 but is asymptomatic. Dr. Tartaro was due to perform a check-up on the player tomorrow.

“Consequently, the local authorities have ordered that Osimhen self-isolate and the check-up will be rescheduled after he has tested negative and his period of isolation ends.”