Osinbajo Was Supposed To Take APC Ticket In In 2023, Tinubu Unfit To Lead’ – Buhari’s Ex-Aide

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Senator Babafemi Ojudu, a former aide to ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, has slammed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s leadership, saying that the country would have fared better under Yemi Osinbajo.

Ojudu, speaking on Edmund Obilo’s State Affairs podcast on Monday, December 31, was disappointed with the leadership of Tinubu and he also questioned the “Emi Lokan” philosophy that hinged his 2023 presidential campaign.

“I just feel that the philosophy of Emi Lokan was not appropriate at this time,” Ojudu remarked.

“Osinbajo was the best person to govern Nigeria at that time, having seen him up close.”

Ojudu, who also worked closely with President Tinubu heaped praises on Osinbajo saying that the former vice president was a visionary leader.

He said: “This country would have gone places with him if he had the opportunity, but it didn’t happen.

“You can’t just be a president and have a useless Inspector General of Police, a useless head of Customs or Immigration, or a Chief Justice of Nigeria who doesn’t align with your ideals. Everybody must sign on to your vision.”