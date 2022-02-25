Katsina Police Arrest Bandits’ Charms Supplier

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Katsina State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Hajiya Fatima Alhaji, suspected to be a supplier of charms to bandits terrorising the state and its environs.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, told newsmen on Thursday in Katsina that Fatima was also found to be an informant for the bandits.

He said police arrested Fatima of Daha Forest in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state on Feb. 13 following credible intelligence information.

“She is an abettor, an informant and also a supplier of charms to bandits terrorising the state and its environs.

“In the course of investigation, some charms were recovered from the suspects’ residence reasonably believed to be used for banditry.

“The suspect confessed to be supplying same to one Sani Mohidinge, a notorious terrorist and bandits’ leader who has long been on the police wanted list,’’ he said.