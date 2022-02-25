W3vina.COM Free Wordpress Themes Joomla Templates Best Wordpress Themes Premium Wordpress Themes Top Best Wordpress Themes 2012

Katsina Police Arrest Bandits’ Charms Supplier

Posted by Latest News, News Across Nigeria, News From The State Friday, February 25th, 2022





(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – Police in Katsina State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Hajiya Fatima Alhaji, suspected to be a supplier of charms to bandits terrorising the state and its environs.

Police spokesman in the state, SP Gambo Isah, told newsmen on Thursday in Katsina that Fatima was also found to be an informant for the bandits.

He said police arrested Fatima of Daha Forest in Danmusa Local Government Area of the state on Feb. 13 following credible intelligence information.

“She is an abettor, an informant and also a supplier of charms to bandits terrorising the state and its environs.



“In the course of investigation, some charms were recovered from the suspects’ residence reasonably believed to be used for banditry.

“The suspect confessed to be supplying same to one Sani Mohidinge, a notorious terrorist and bandits’ leader who has long been on the police wanted list,’’ he said.

Related Posts


            

Short URL: https://www.africanexaminer.com/?p=74142

Leave a Reply

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload CAPTCHA.

UBA

advertisement

Classified Ads

Like us on Facebook

advertise with us