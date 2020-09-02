Oyetola Reverses Aregbesola’s Policy; Directs Schools To Revert To Old Names

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Osun State Government has directed principals and heads of public elementary schools to revert to the old names of their various schools before the ‘’re-classification’’ introduced by the administration of the immediate past Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The directive was contained in a circular signed by the Coordinating Director, the State’s Ministry of Education, Dr. Taiwo Adeagbo and addressed to principals, headteachers of elementary schools, Inspectors of Education and Zonal Inspectors of Education.

The circular which dated August 27, 2020, recalled approval given to the recommendations of the Policy Review Roundtable Summit on some extant policies in the Education Sector held in February 2020 and directed the affected officials to immediately comply with the directive.

The circular read in part: “Recall that at the policy review roundtable summit on some extant policies in Education Sector held between 20 and 21 of February 2020, His Excellency, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola approved that Schools should revert to their pre-reclassification names and nomenclatures.

“Sequel to the above, all schools are hereby directed to revert to their old names with immediate effect as approved by the Osun State Government.

“Kindly give this circular the widest publicity it deserves.”

Recall that the Osun State Government has announced that all public schools in the South west will resume for the abridged 2019/2020 academic session third term, on Monday, September 21, 2020.

