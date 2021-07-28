Oyo Assembly Debunks Reports Of Account Freezing

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Oyo State House of Assembly on Wednesday debunked allegations that its accounts had been frozen by the Economic Financial and Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Reacting to reports on social media that it’s accounts had been frozen, a statement issued by the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Mr Kazeem Olayanju, said that neither its account nor those of any of its directors were frozen by the EFCC.

It charged journalists to always seek clarification of any information before publication to avoid misleading their readers.

Olayanju said that the report was not only misleading, but had also discredited the principles and values of the 9th Oyo State House of Assembly.

“Recently, EFCC invited some top staff of the house over a petition on how we bought our official cars as state lawmakers.

“They appeared, answered all questions and all necessary documents were presented for accountability sake and that was all.

“The assembly has been running all its legislative duties in line with the laid down procedures.

“We hold plenaries, perform oversight functions to the best of our ability, and ultimately, doing our best for the entire Oyo State.

“Where do we get funds to run the day to day activities if the account of the Assembly has been frozen?

“We want to appeal to journalists and every media practitioner to be more professional and always put the ethics of the job first.

“They play a crucial role in our democracy and should always do their best in the interest of the people.

“The House is open, the office of the Speaker is open and our lines are always available for clarification of any information, to ensure that their reports are objective, balanced and factual,” he said. (NAN)























