2023: I Plan To Return Power To The People – Peter Obi

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Peter Obi has stated that he would do anything legally possible to emerge victorious in the 2023 presidential election so that he would return power back to the citizens.

The former Anambra governor made this known at the Labour Party and Coalition for Peter Obi leadership summit in Abuja on Thursday.

According to him, nobody knows the direction the country is heading and his job is to wrest power from those presently holding it and gives it back to the people.

Obi said: “Our job is to take power from those who have it and give it back to you. We have a country called Nigeria but we don’t have Nigerians. What we want to do is to create Nigerians.

“The only way to create Nigerians is to make people to have hope in Nigeria and the only way they will have faith in Nigeria is that there is hope in Nigerians.

“The only thing that is lacking in this country is leadership. And that is what we intend to provide. We are not trying to do something else. Leadership is what Datti and I want to provide. We are not looking for anything.

“In 2023, we will no longer allow drivers that don’t know where we are going. We will remove that driver. We will not allow him to continue. We will put another driver to continue because what we have now, and what is happening in Nigeria is that you don’t know where you are going, the driver doesn’t know where the vehicle is going, so every road leads us there.

“But we don’t want to worry. All we say is that 2023 onwards, we will no longer allow that situation. For now, we will manage it to the end.”

Obi also pledged to return the country to production.

Obi said: “All we want to do is to move this country from consumption to production.”