PDP BOT Calls For Urgent NEC Meeting To Address Party’s Crisis

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The board of trustees of the people’s democratic party (PDP) has asked the national working committee of the party to urgently convene a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to address the crisis within the party.

Chairman of the PDP board of trustees, Senator Adulphus Wabara, made the recommendation at a meeting of the BOT in Abuja on Thursday.

Wabara also urged all that are invited by the party’s disciplinary committee to freely present themselves to the committee, stressing the supremacy of the party over any member.

According to him, the Board of Trustees held a significant meeting with the governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, in August, where issues around the political situation in the state and its effect on the party was discussed.

The PDP has been battling internal crisis which has split its members along lines regarding the tenure of the acting national chairman, Umar Damagum and issues of disciplining of erring members.