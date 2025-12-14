Primate Ayodele Denies Extortion’s Claim, Dismisses Adelabu’s Petition

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) — Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has denied allegations that he attempted to extort N150 million from Bayo Adelabu, the minister of power, describing the claim as false and politically motivated.

Speaking during a church service at Oke Afa, Lagos, on Sunday, Ayodele said the amount mentioned in Adelabu’s petition to the Department of State Services (DSS) was inaccurate and insignificant. He insisted that he neither demanded money nor invited the minister for any form of spiritual consultation.

Adelabu had petitioned the DSS, accusing the cleric of blackmail and attempted extortion, alleging that Ayodele requested N150 million and additional items for “spiritual intercession” to help his governorship ambition in Oyo State. The minister, who has contested the Oyo governorship twice, has indicated interest in running again in 2027.

In the petition, Adelabu also claimed that Ayodele demanded 1,000 saxophones or trumpets, with costs allegedly ranging from N50 million for locally sourced instruments to N130 million for imported versions. He alleged that Ayodele began issuing negative prophecies about him after he refused to comply with the demands.

Responding to the allegations, Ayodele said Adelabu approached him voluntarily and in desperation, denying that he made any demands. He maintained that he does not collect money for prophecies and does not use prophecy to influence political outcomes.

The cleric further suggested that the controversy was linked to Adelabu’s political ambitions, claiming the minister was frustrated about his prospects in the Oyo governorship race.

The DSS has yet to publicly comment on the petition.