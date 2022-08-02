PDP Crisis: Wike And I Are Friends – Okowa

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, says Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State is his friend.

Okowa, who is also the Delta State governor stated that he is making an effort to reach out to Wike saying that everything is being settled bit by bit.

Okowa, however, stated in an interview with BBC pidgin, “We have been talking internally. Everything is being settled. You know that when something happens and everybody can’t agree, it’s settled bit by bit.

“That is what we are still working on from the inside. We are finding a way to talk. I will say, he is my friend, I am his friend, and we will find a way to talk.

“Atiku has said his own version of what happened, and I am sure that version he said is the true position. I am also not saying that Wike is lying, but if someone carries their anger, it is important to air your views. For us in the party, it’s about how to bring everybody together, how all of us can work together.

“Wike is still a very important member of the party, he has worked so hard for the party as many of us have worked hard too, so we pray that everything comes together and we talk. I’m sure very soon we will be sitting down.”