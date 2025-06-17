PDP Still Alive In Lagos – Bode George

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – A former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, has refuted claims that the party has fallen apart in Lagos.

George made this announcement on Monday when he addressed journalists after a PDP stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos, saying that the party’s structure in Lagos and Nigeria can be likened to the root of an Iroko or Lebanon oak tree.

It is worth recalling that some Lagos PDP chieftains, like the 2023 governorship candidate, Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran (Jandor), and spokesman, Alhaji Hakeem Amode, recently dumped the PDP for the APC.

According to the defectors, the structure of the PDP has fallen apart into the ruling party, a claim George termed as “nonsensical” and kicked against firmly.

The former Ondo State governor also disclosed that all organisations do face challenging moments, however, the PDP would make stay through its crisis because its very deep roots are firmly established across the nation.

He added: “I want to assure our leaders that the Iroko political party is very much alive.

“It is absolutely nonsensical to say the PDP structure in Lagos State has collapsed into APC.”