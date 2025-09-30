I’m No More Into Politics, Oba Ladoja Tells Atiku, Elrufai

(AFRICAN EXAMINER) – The Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rasidi Adewolu Ladoja, has stated that he has quit politics and he is no longer a politician because of his new position as Olubadan of Ibadanland.

Ladoja, a former governor of Oyo State, stated this when he played host to former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, former Senate President, Iyorcha Ayu and other prominent personalities.

Ladoja, who welcomed the personalities at his palace in Ibadan, reminisced about his good times with Atiku Abubakar and other notable politicians in Nigeria when he was in active politics.

He, however, assured of using his stool to promote justice and fairness throughout his reign, saying, “I am no more one of you. I am not a politician anymore. Welcome to my house”.

He added: Now that I am the Olubadan, I am no more interested in any other things than the Olubadan. You are welcome to my house.

“We started from SDP, we were in exile together, we were in PDP together. When I wanted to create an identity, I went to the Accord Party, which became a household name here. I know you politicians have a way of coming back.

“All the religious leaders said that the only thing the leaders can do is to promote justice and fairness. I will serve my people. Ibadan people, Oyo State, Africa and the world at large. I will depend on your support and advice.”